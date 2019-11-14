Scarborough RUFC coach Smith’s praise for Benny’s backing

Benny Blackall

The big Aussie suffered a dislocated ankle and a break in his lower leg just moments before half-time during Scarborough RUFC’s 32-16 win over Driffield at Silver Royd.

Blackall was taken to Scarborough Hospital after an ambulance was called to Silver Royd and had his ankle straightened out later on Saturday evening.

He was then taken to theatre on Sunday to undergo surgery on a break in his lower leg.

Smith said: “It’s awful, just awful for the lad.

“To be over here on the other side of the world from home with a group of people he doesn’t know that well must be extremely difficult.

“Having said that, the club will support him 100% and I have been really proud of the way the players have stuck together and rallied round him - right from the time of the injury.

“We had messages from so many people and clubs, including Driffield and Scarborough Athletic, to pass on their best wishes which has been nice to see and shows a great community spirit.”

Blackall, who only arrived in England a few weeks ago, was quick to thank everyone at the club for their support.