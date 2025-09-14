Scarborough RUFC continue impressive start to season with 37-10 derby win at home to Malton & Norton

Jonty Holloway scored a try just before half-time during Scarborough's derby win at home to Malton & Norton. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC continued their impressive start to the season after they put in another dominant performance to see off Malton & Norton, 37-10, at Silver Royd.

For the second week in a row, Ben Foden’s side made a fast start to the game and took the lead in the sixth minute.

Experienced winger Harry Domett finished off a move in the corner to give his side a 7-0 lead.

The visitors, who picked up an impressive win over recently-relegated Selby last weekend, responded with an unconverted try of their own in the 15th minute, winger Billy Collier scoring close to the corner.

Ollie Carroll kicked a straightforward penalty in the 19th minute before Scarborough went close to adding another try to their tally only for the pass to find its way into touch.

The home side didn’t have to wait long for their second however, as Jonty Holloway spotted a gap in the Malton & Norton defence and he scored for 17-5 at the break.

The visitors made a strong start to the second half and went close in the 42nd minute but were held up over the Scarborough line.

It wasn’t long before they had another chance to reduce the deficit in the 56th minute.

Their driving maul picked up momentum and proved too strong for the Scarborough defence as prop Jake Taylor crossed over for his side’s second unconverted try.

But that was the last of the defensive action for Foden’s side as Carroll kicked a penalty before three unanswered tries stretched their advantage.

Euan Govier powered through the defence to reach and score before Rufus Pollard finished off a stunning team try to give his side a 32-10 lead.

With the clock ticking towards 80 minutes, prop Ropeti Ropeti crossed over the try line for his side’s fifth and final one of the afternoon.

Scarborough are back on their travels next weekend, with a trip to Moortown.