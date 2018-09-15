Scarborough RUFC dig deep for home win against Cleckheaton

Scarborough RUFC worked hard for a 26-19 home win against Cleckheaton in North One East.

Simon Smith's side made the perfect start, scoring in the first minute through a try from Sam Dawson, converted by Tom Ratcliffe.

The visitors responded to level at 7-7 six minutes later but Jimmy Perrett's try on 23 minutes, again converted by Ratcliffe, made it 14-7 to Scarborough.

Cleck scored another try to make it 14-4, but Aaron Wilson's try on the stroke of half-time, converted yet again by Ratcliffe, saw them lead 21-14 at the break.

Cleckheaton piled on the pressure after the interval and finally this paid off as they scored an unconverted try to make it 21-19.

The visitors kept pushing for a winning try, but Dawson's second try of the game deep into injury-time sealed a 26-19 win for the Silver Royd men.

