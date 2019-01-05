Scarborough RUFC dig deep for win at Cleckheaton

North One East leaders Scarborough RUFC started 2019 with a hard-earned 29-19 win at Cleckheaton.

In a frantic opening to the game, Cleckheaton took the lead with a penalty, but then Matty Young's pass set up Jimmy Perrett to score a try in the corner to put Scarborough 5-3 ahead.

The home side regained the lead with another penalty just before the half-hour mark, but on the stroke of half-time Perrett set up Ben Martin to score Scarborough's second try, Tom Ratcliffe missing his second conversion of the game to leave it 10-6 at the interval.

The visitors, playing with 13 due to a couple of yellow cards before the break, made the ideal start to the second half as Billy Parker made a break and offloaded to Perrett to race through for his second try, Ratcliffe kicking the conversion to put Scarborough 17-6 ahead.

Scarborough pulled further clear with a Jordy Wakeham try, with the home side replying with another penalty to make it 22-9.

The home side scored another two tries to give Scarborough a few scares but a fifth try, from Euan Govier for Scarborough made sure of a 29-19 win.

FULL REPORT AND PICTURES IN THURSDAY'S SCARBOROUGH NEWS