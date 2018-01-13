Scarborough RUFC edged out by leaders York

Scarborough RUFC lost out 17-14 at home to Yorkshire One leaders York in a hard-fought clash at Silver Royd.

The hosts led 9-3 at half-time, thanks to a hat-trick of Tom Harrrison penalties, the visitors responding with a penalty of their own.

The visitors started strongly after the interval and when Scarborough conceded a penalty a quick tap and go from Tony Atkin puts the visitors 10-9 in front.

York dominated the second half and yet another penalty to York saw them crash over between the post, with Shane Goulding the scorer.

Scarborough rallied late on and scored a superb try through Ben Martin to pull it back to 17-14, but York, who were the better team, hung on for the victory.

