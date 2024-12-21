Scarborough RUFC end the year with a superb 29-26 victory at Moortown
In windy conditions, it was Matty Jones’ side who made a positive start, taking an early lead in the eighth minute, writes Charlie Hopper.
Euan Govier broke through the defence before offloading for Harry Domett to score out wide.
Town then responded immediately as they went over, courtesy of the home scrum picking up momentum.
Both sides were then reduced to 14 men, when Moortown flanker Max Rooney and Scarborough’s centre Kahu Craig-TeRanga were both shown yellow cards.
The lead exchanged hands again in the 31st minute courtesy of a try from Euan Govier.
He spotted a gap in the Town defence and reached towards the line to score. Ollie Carroll added the conversion for 12-7.
The final action of the first half came in the form of a second try for the home side.
This time, captain Sherridan Farley finishing off a lovely team move to give his side a 14-12 lead at the break.
With the wind behind them in the second-half, Jones’ side weathered an early storm before retaking the lead in the 51st minute.
Captain Sam Dawson collected the ball and reached to score for 19-14.
Carroll kicked a penalty in the 61st minute before Joe Davies collected a grubber kick from Carroll to further extend his side’s lead to 29-14.
With just 10 minutes to go, the home side mounted a spirited comeback.
First scoring in the corner for 29-19 before replacement Will Mann was shown a yellow card to leave his side down to 14 men with minutes remaining.
A moment of brilliance from Luke Littlewood reduced the deficit to 29-26 when he ran clear to score under the posts.
That was the last of the action, as Jones’ side won a penalty and kicked into touch to round off a brilliant performance.
Scarborough finish the year in joint second place, in Regional Two North East, with a visit from Morley to come in January.