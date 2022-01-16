Euan Govier scored a try in Scarborough RUFC's win at Morley

Matty Jones’ side’s last match was midway through December, when they beat Moortown at Silver Royd, writes Charlie Hopper

His side got off to the worst possible start in the fog, with Morley scoring a converted try in the seventh minute. The ball was passed out wide, before the scorer Theo Tyrer exchanged passes with Ben Nabozny to score under the posts.

Richard Knowles made light work of the conversion to give his side a 7-0 lead.

Joe Marshall, who scored a try in Scarborough RUFC's win at Morley

The home side were then reduced to 14 men, when Tomas Phipps received a yellow card for a high tackle on Joe Marshall.

Scarborough took the advantage and reduced their hosts lead to 7-5 with an unconverted try as a five-metre scrum picked up momentum and crashed over the line, with Euan Govier diving on the ball.

Jones’ side took the lead in the 26th minute, courtesy of a try scored by Marshall.

The lineout was collected by Will Rennard, who passed it to Rowley and the ball was then worked along the line. It found Marshall, and the centre cut inside to power over. Tom Ratcliffe couldn’t add the extras, but his side held a 10-7 lead.

The lead was extended even further before half-time, when Ratcliffe received the ball and put a perfect crossfield kick into the hands of Jonty Holloway and the winger came inside and scored his side's third try. The conversion sailed over for 17-7.

The final action of the first half came in the form of a Morley penalty. Knowles stepped up and added the three points to leave his side trailing 17-10 at the interval.

The second half got underway in perfect fashion for the Silver Royd outfit, with them securing the bonus point in the 43rd minute.

Euan Govier won a penalty at the breakdown and Dylan Robinson took it quickly, to power through the defence. Ratcliffe made light work of the conversion to give his side a comfortable 24-10 lead.

The next 20 minutes of play was spent deep in Scarborough’s half.

With the visitors defending well and twice winning the ball back on their own line.

The resilient defending couldn’t stop the momentum of Morley, and George Bowen was bundled over for an unconverted try.

The Scatcherd Lane outfit were once again reduced to 14 men in the 64th minute. Winger Holloway stepped inside only for Jamie Dennison to halt his progress with a high tackle. Ratcliffe added the penalty for 27-15.

Scarborough held off some late pressure from Morley to round off an impressive bonus point victory on the road.