Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-18s line up

Morpeth Girls Rugby were a strong team with good runners but Scarborough U13s took the game to Morpeth from the start with strong running from Esther Wallace and quick, darting runs from Alice Holden.

Morpeth came back on the attack but could not find any space due to great tackling from Courtney Byerley and Naomi Cornforth.

Scarborough were competing at every breakdown and started to draw away a strong lead through tries from Izzy Parkins, Aleisha Owuor, Sophie Knaggs and Anabelle Drake.

Hannah Lewis in action for Scarborough RUFC Girls U15s

Scarborough continued to dominate the game with a good handling and passing from Megan Orrells on her debut.

Scarborough kept moving the ball into space through good decision making of passing along the line and probing runs.

A well deserved, hard fought victory for Scarborough.

Scarborough U15s also enjoyed a competitive match against Morpeth Girls with impressive running from Hannah Lawson and Alicia Darley.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s in action

Scarborough U18s hosted Hull Ionians on Sunday and had a tough game against a well drilled team.

Scarborough were impressive with lots of multi phase passages of play and powerful carries from Elisha Aikamhenze and Emily Hazledine.

Ionians were strong and able to convert possession and territory into tries.

Scarborough kept going and eventually got their deserved try through Abi and converted by Jess.

Scarborough RUFC UNder-13s line up