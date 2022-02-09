Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s see off Selby RUFC in their first home match of 2022

Scarborough RUFC Girls defeated Selby RUFC

The hosts started on the front foot, with great running and an off load from Anabelle Drake to pass to debutant Aleisha Owuor to score her first try on her debut.

Selby are a strong team with a lot of good players but Scarborough kept the pressure on with a try from Alice Holden and two further tries from captain Sophie Knaggs.

Selby kept coming back at Scarborough but the hosts’ tackling and defence were strong and held firm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s' Naomi Cornforth

Both Scarborough and Selby had to endure hail, rain, strong winds and eventually some sun but the hosts adapted to the difficult conditions well with Courtney Byerley scoring a hat- trick of tries and Anabelle Drake scoring a brace.

Scarborough continued to dominate the possession and play in the second half with driving runs from Naomi Cornforth as Scarborough enjoyed their first home victory of 2022 with both teams tiring in the last few minutes.