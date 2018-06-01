Scarborough RUFC kick-off North One East at Bradford & Bingley

Scarborough RUFC's fixtures for their maiden season in North One East have been released, with Simon Smith's men kicking off their new campaign away at Bradford & Bingley on Saturday September 1.

Smith's side then take the short journey to take on derby rivals Bridlington the following week, before their first home game of the season against Cleckheaton on Saturday September 15.

SCARBOROUGH RUFC 2018/19 FIXTURE LIST:

01/09 - Bradford & Bingley (A)

08/09 - Bridlington (A)

15/09 - Cleckheaton (H)

22/09 - Huddersfield YMCA (A)

29/09 - Morpeth (H)

13/10 - West Leeds (A)

20/10 - York (H)

27/10 - Pocklington (A)

03/11 - Driffield (H)

17/11 - Consett (A)

24/11 - Morley (H)

15/12 - Bridlington (H)

05/01 - Cleckheaton (A)

12/01 - Huddersfield YMCA (H)

19/01 - Morpeth (A)

26/01 - West Leeds (H)

09/02 - York (A)

16/02 - Pocklington (H)

09/03 - Consett (H)

23/03 - Morley (A)

30/03 - Percy Park (H)

There are several games yet to be arranged, including home and away games against Malton & Norton, and an away game at Percy Park.