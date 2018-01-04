Scarborough RUFC looking for strong start to 2018 at Selby

Scarborough RUFC head to Selby this Saturday looking to continue their push for promotion from Yorkshire One in their first game since the festive break.

Skipper Matty Jones said: "The festive break will hopefully have re-energised us, but Selby, who have been our bogey side in the past, will be up for the game in front of their home crowd and as we have played each other twice already this season both sides will know all about each other's game."

Simon Smith's team have already beaten basement club Selby twice this season, defeating them 43-7 at Silver Royd in the league back in September then triumphing 27-10 in the Yorkshire Shield on their last trip to Sandhill Lane.

Jones continued: "We have had a strong first half to the Yorkshire One season, next weekend's home game against leaders York will be a huge game for us.

"A lot of the teams have become stronger in this division this season so there are no easy games.

"Matty Oxtoby and Matty Young will both return from injury lay-offs to play for the Vikings against Brid on Saturday, while Jordan Wakeham is back with us at number nine after having an operation on his knee last month."

The Vikings entertain Bridlington Mariners on Saturday at Silver Royd, 2.15pm ko, while the Danesmen head to Dukes Park to play Bridlington Marauders, also with a 2.15pm kick-off.