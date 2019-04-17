Scarborough RUFC organise supporters coaches for Blackburn play-off game

Scarbrough RUFC are organising bus trips for supporters to their play-off game at Blackburn on Saturday April 27.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm, will decide which team will play their rugby in the North Premier division in the 2019-20 season.

A club spokesperson said: "We have already recorded our highest ever league finish and a promotion to Level Five would be the icing on the cake.

"It's a huge occasion for the club and we would like as many Scarborough supporters with us for the match as possible and will be arranging coaches to transport any and all supporters to the game.

"If you're interested in travelling by coach, the cost will be £12.50 per person. The lists are up outside the Scarborough RUFC members' bar and at Barons reception desk. Simply add your name and a contact number.

"We'll arrange as many buses as are needed to ensure that all supporters that wish to travel to Blackburn will be able to. Departure times will be announced early next week but will be around 11am depart and return around 10pm.

"We've had so much fantastic support on all our away games this season and it will be a huge boost to all the players to see so many Scarborough faces at Blackburn as they take to the field."