Scarborough RUFC rising star Billy Kelly lifted by dream start to season

Scrum-half Billy Kelly has been delighted how his season has gone so far after stepping up to the Scarborough RUFC first team.

Scarborough RUFC scrum-half Billy Kelly has shared his delight at featuring for the first team during the start of the 2024-25 campaign, ahead of their home match against Old Crossleyans at Silver Royd this Saturday.

The youngster, who has come through the age groups at Silver Royd, has said that it’s a huge honour to represent the club and a dream come true, writes Billy Kelly.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed the challenge of playing for the first team so far as it’s something I wanted to do as a junior and it’s been nice to do it alongside a few of my mates from playing colts together.”

​As well as Kelly, other youngsters to have forced their way into the first team from the colts this season to make their league debuts have been Seb Holloway, Ollie Wells, Tiernan Ingham, Ted Barker and Tom Hazledine.

Kelly added: “I think it’s been a decent start to the season and we’ve picked up a couple of good wins, especially Malton & Norton away from home.

“Scrum-half has always been the position that I’m most used to so it’s been great to play there and develop my game more."

Assessing his time in the first team, so far, Kelly was full of praise for coaches Matty Jones and Phil Stewart.

He said: “Settling into the group has been good, pre-season was a great opportunity to get to know the lads and train with them more and they’ve made me feel comfortable in a new environment.

“Working with Matty has been really good, him and Phil have both helped me develop areas of my game that could be worked on and have improved my understanding of areas of the game specific to my position.

“I am looking forward to the game against Old Crossleyans on Saturday after having a week off, it would be good to get another win early on in the season, especially at home.”

A new-look Scarborough have won two and lost two league games this season so far, all of which have been closely-contested, and the Silver Royd-based club are sitting firmly in mid-table at this early stage of the campaign, while Old Crossleyans have won one out of four matches, their most recent result a 54-22 defeat at home to unbeaten Rochdale.