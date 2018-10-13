Scarborough RUFC romp to victory at West Leeds

Scarborough RUFC claimed a superb 45-27 North One East win at a windswept West Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Early tries for Jordy Wakeham and Ben Martin, both converted by Tom Ratcliffe, put the visitors 14-0 ahead early on.

The home side replied with a try, also converted, to halve the deficit, but Jack Anderson then raced over the try-line to put Scarborough 19-7 ahead.

Jimmy Perrett's try, and a conversion from Ratcliffe, stretched the away side's lead to 26-7, but once again the hosts replied, this time with an unconverted try.

Anderson's second try of the game made it 31-12, but West Leeds kept themselves in contention with two unconverted tries.

Skipper Matty Jones and Billy Parker both bagged a try, each converted by Ratcliffe as Scarborough raced 45-22 clear.

Even a try in the final minute from West Leeds failed to take the gloss of an impressive win for Simon Smith's team

REPORT AND PHOTOS IN THURSDAY'S SCARBOROUGH NEWS