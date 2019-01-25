Scarborough RUFC's double sponsor boost

Scarborough RUFC’s North One East promotion push has had a shot in the arm after the club received sponsorship backing from Integra Electrical Contractors and GAC Pindar.

Captain Matty Jones was quick to thank both sponsors for their support.

Jones said: “Thank you to Integra and GAC Pindar for their support of Scarborough RUFC.

“Their backing of the club is very much appreciated by all the players and is crucial to clubs like ours.”

The club would like to hear from any other local businesses who would be interested in supporting them.

Anybody interested should contact the club on 01723 357740 or via john.stevenson@scarboroughrugby.co.uk