Scarborough RUFC seal derby win over Driffield in clash marred by horrific injury

Scarborough RUFC 32-16 Driffield RUFC

Simon Smith's men went 3-0 behind when visitors Driff booted over a penalty in the ninth minute, but Scarborough rallied and went ahead in the 14th minute, Jonty Holloway dancing past a number of Driffield men before touching down for a try that Ratcliffe converted for a 7-3 advantage.

Back came the visitors though and two unconverted tries handed them a 13-7 lead.

A nasty injury to Aussie Blackall, who was taken straight to Scarborough Hospital, brought the first half to a premature end.

Tom Ratcliffe on the attack for Scarborough RUFC. Picture by Richard Ponter

Blackall was halted on a raid for the Driffield line before an opponent landed on him with his shoulder, resulting in nasty ankle injury.

After a lengthy delay, proceedings got back under way and Euan Govier broke clear and passed wide to his brother and captain Drew Govier to crash over.

Ratcliffe converted from a difficult angle for a 14-13 lead to Scarborough.

Driff nudged back into a 16-14 lead thanks to a 55th minute penalty, but Jordan Wakeham's quick-thinking saw him sneak over to restore Scarborough's advantage at 19-16 as the conversion attempt was missed.

Ratcliffe didn't spurn his next kicking opportunity as he booted over a penalty in the 65th minute to make it 22-16 to Smith's side.

Scarborough's lead was then extended when Ratcliffe kicked a superb drop-goal in the 75th minute for a 25-16 lead and the win was signed and sealed thanks to Stuart Smyth's late try, Ratcliffe converting for a final score of 32-16 to Scarborough.