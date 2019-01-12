Scarborough RUFC seal dramatic Huddersfield YMCA win

Scarborough RUFC grabbed a dramatic 13-12 win at home to North One East title rivals Huddersfield YMCA courtesy of Cade Robinson's last-gasp try.

Huddersfield missed an early penalty and were punished when Scarborough took the lead through James Perrett's try.

It was again 7-5 to YMCA after 25 minutes when they opted for a scrum and were awarded a penalty try as the Scarborough pack struggled.

Scarborough then had a try disallowed, Jonty Holloway winning the chase to a ball to touch down, but the referee ruled it out.

Scores remained locked at 7-5 until Tom Ratcliffe's second-half penalty put the hosts 8-7 ahead.

Back came visitors YMCA, who crashed over in the 76th minute to take a 12-8 lead and seemingly a huge victory in the title race.

But Scarborough weren't to be denied, Kiwi Robinson touching down in the 85th minute to seal a dramatic last-gasp victory for Simon Smith's side.

