Scarborough RUFC slip to 34-19 loss at leaders Rochdale

Scarborough RUFC lost 34-19 at leaders Rochdale. Photo by Charlie Hopper

​Scarborough RUFC slipped to only their fourth league defeat of the season as they lost, 34-19, on the road at pacesetters Rochdale on Saturday afternoon.

​The home side made a fast start to the game and took the lead through Ben Sunderland, who broke through the tackles to score to the right of the posts, write Charlie Hopper.

Steven Collins added the conversion.

Collins was then called into action again just a few minutes later, kicking a straightforward penalty in the 11th minute.

Matty Jones’ second-placed side then hit straight back with their first try of the afternoon.

Winger Harry Domett found space out wide and scored in the corner for the visiting team.

Ollie Carroll added the extras to make it 10-7.

Scarborough then took the lead in the 16th minute through Jake Lyon.

The Hooker broke from the back of the maul and battled through the tackles to score for 14-10.

The league leaders then responded with two quickfire tries to take a firm grip of the crunch clash.

First Josh Schofield scored before a try from Bradley extended his side’s lead to 24-14.

The final action of an end-to-end opening period came in the form of a penalty from Collins to give his side a 27-14 lead at the break.

The second half started in similar fashion, with Rochdale extending their lead to 34-14 through Clifford Howard.

The home side were then reduced to 14 men in the 53rd minute when Poole was shown a yellow card for preventing Jordan Wakeham from scoring from a quick penalty.

Scarborough spent the next 15 minutes camped inside the Rochdale half and the away side finally scored their third try through Seb Holloway.

The Silver Royd men toiled hard late on in search of a losing bonus point but it was to no avail, the hosts’ triumph leaving them six points ahead of second-placed Scarborough after a hard-fought encounter by the top two teams in the Regional 2 North East standings.

Scarborough are on the road once again next weekend as they travel to West Yorkshire to tackle Old Crossleyans.