Scarborough RUFC to kick off 2025-26 Regional Two North East season at Bradford Salem

Scarborough RUFC's new Head Coach Ben Foden will lead his time for the first time in the Regional Two North East season at Bradford Salem.

The Silver Royd-based team’s new Head Coach, former England star Ben Foden, will lead his side out for the first time in league action at Salem on Saturday September 6.

Scarborough’s opening league game of the season is against rivals Malton & Norton, with the return match at The Gannock on Saturday December 13.

Scarborough will close their season at home to Salem on Saturday April 11.

Foden’s team will entertain Pocklington in another derby on October 18, the return clash being played in Pock on January 31.

September Saturday 6th: Bradford Salem (A) Saturday 13th: Malton & Norton (H) Saturday 20th: Moortown (A) October Saturday 4th: Morley (H) Saturday 11th: Old Crossleyans (A) Saturday 18th: Pocklington (H) Saturday 25th Selby (A) November Saturday 8th: Old Brodleians (A) Saturday 22nd: Wetherby (H) Saturday 29th: Doncaster Phoenix (A) December Saturday 6th: Pontefract (H) Saturday 13th: Malton & Norton (A) Saturday 20th: Moortown (H) January 2026 Saturday 10th: Morley (A) Saturday 17th: Old Crossleyans (H) Saturday 31st: Pocklington (A) February Saturday 14th: Selby (H) Saturday 28th: Old Brodleians (H) March Saturday 7th: Wetherby (A) Saturday 21st: Doncaster Phoenix (H) Saturday 28th: Pontefract (A) April Saturday 11th: Bradford Salem (H)