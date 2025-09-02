New Scarborough RUFC Head Coach Ben Foden. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The RFU have announced a change to the regional league structures, which will affect Scarborough RUFC, ahead of the new season.

It will see the inclusion of promotion play-offs as well as survival play-offs.

The top team in Regional 2 North East, which Scarborough, Pocklington and Malton & Norton all play in, will be promoted to Regional 1, with teams in second to fifth battling it out in the play-offs.

At the other end of the table, the 12th placed team will be relegated to the Counties leagues, with 10th and 11th playing in a survival play-off.

Scarborough RUFC said: "The club welcome the changes to the structure as an improvement on the failed Papa John’s Cup format and look forward to seeing the change in full action as the season progresses.

"Although we would still prefer to see the return of 14 team leagues, which offers continued stability and guaranteed fixtures, we believe that the changes will add significant incentives to teams as well as the excitement at the end of the regular season.”

Scarborough’s new Head Coach, former England star Ben Foden takes charge of his team in his first league fixture of the season at Bradford Salem on Saturday at Shay Lane, 3pm kick-off.