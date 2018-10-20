Scarborough RUFC win 50-43 in derby thriller

Scarborough RUFC claimed a superb 50-43 win in a thrilling match against fellow North One East high-flyers York.

York claimed the lead after only five minutes with an unconverted try and then straight from the restart they made it 12-0 with a converted try on seven minutes.

Just three minutes later quick thinking from Jordi Wakeham saw him take a tap penalty and run clear to score a try, then Tom Ratcliffe converted off the post to pull it back to 12-7.

The home side continued their recovery on 17 minutes with an Interception try as Jack Anderson raced clear, making it 12-12.

The action kept on coming thick and fast as in the 21st minute Alexis Core held off numerous challenges to go over under the posts and Scarborough went 19-12 ahead.

York then responded with a try of their own to pull it back to 19-17, and on the stroke of half-time the visitors scored a converted try to lead 24-19 after an action-packed opening half.

Scarborough then made a stunning start to the second half with tries from Wakeham, Kade Robinson, Aaron Wilson and Tom Hicks making it 43-24.

The visitors then roared back into action and scored three tries to make it 43-43 going into the closing minutes.

Skipper Matty Jones scored the crucial try late on to make it 50-43 after Ratcliffe had converted it to complete an amazing match, the latter scoring five conversions.