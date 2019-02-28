Scarborough RUFC youngsters Young and Else shine for Yorkshire

Scarborough RUFC youngsters Iris Young and Stephanie Else were selected to play for Yorkshire Ladies Under-15s in a tournament at Castle Park, Doncaster, on Sunday.

Scarborough RUFC’s youth development officer James Perrett was delighted with the pair being called up bu their county.

The Valkyries line up at the trial

Perrett said: “Congratulations to Stephanie Else and Iris Young, who have been selected to represent Yorkshire in their girls Under-15s squad.

“The girls have benefited from the McCain Active Youth programme and have come through the ranks at Scarborough RUFC.

“Stephanie started playing at age six in the mini rugby section, while Iris started with tag rugby at St Martin’s School aged nine.

“Both girls were then founding members of the fledgling girls section in 2015 and have been stalwarts ever since.

“They will be playing a combination of 15-a-side and seven-a-side at three county festival days with matches against Lancashire and Cheshire.

“We wish them every success as they represent our club at county level and hopefully beyond.

“Well done girls on your fantastic achievement. It’s a great achievement and both are super ambassadors for our club.”

Young and Else weren’t the only ladies from Silver Royd on county duties over the weekend.

Four of the Scarborough RUFC Valkyries side were at the Yorkshire Ladies trials at Sports Park Weetwood in Leeds.

Captain Jess Bray, Jessie Brookman, Sam Knight and Hayley Scholes represented the club and attended the trials.

A post on the Valkyries’ Facebook page said: “Great work from the girls who went to Yorkshire trials.

“Fingers crossed but if nothing else they all had a blast and learned some new skills.”

The Valkyries train at Silver Royd on Monday and Wednesday nights at 6.30pm.

Anybody wanting to give rugby union a try is more than welcome to attend their training sessions.