Scarborough seal Selby success

Scarborough recorded their 11th bonus-point win of the season at bottom club Selby, but only after a muck and nettles encounter at a bitterly cold Sandhill lane this afternoon.

The Seasiders dominated the opening exchanges and could have taken an early lead but for a couple of wayward passes wide on their left when they found touch rather than the hands of eager finisher Harry Domett.

However their pressure paid off when full-back Jonty Holloway released scrum-half Jimmy Perrett to romp over in the 15th minute and ground between the uprights.

Harrison converted for 7-0.

Selby stuck to their task and took advantage of a fortuitous bounce to break up-field and level the scores with a converted try from fly-half Scott Hunt in the 20th minute.

A try started with a break from deep in their own half by centre Liam Hogan converted by Scott saw the home side draw 14-7 ahead five minutes before the break.

Scarborough struck back almost immediately with a try from winger Jack Anderson following a searing break by Domett to reduce the arrears to 14-12 at half-time.

A penalty by Scott early in the second half saw Selby stretch their lead to 17-12, and the visitor’s worries were compounded when flanker Drew Govier was yellow-carded for killing the ball at a ruck.

Skipper Matty Jones’s men lost their way somewhat in the third quarter, but bounced back with tries from Euan Govier and Tom Harrison in the last 20 minutes.

Harrison converted both and added a late penalty for a 29-17 win against a Selby side which battled all the way.

