Scarborough shine in front of the cameras to breeze past Beverley

Scarborough RUFC turned it on in front of the TV cameras as they beat Beverley 36-12 at Silver Royd.

Simon Smith's side flew out of the traps in bitterly cold conditions at Silver Royd as second met fourth in Yorkshire One, Ben Martin reacting first to touch down after Tom Ratcliffe's penalty attempt cannoned back off the post.

Ratcliffe duly sent over the conversion for 7-0 to the hosts.

It was soon 10-0 to Scarborough, Ratcliffe kicking a penalty for the hosts.

Beverley grew into the game and applied some pressure to the home side, but Matty Jones and his side stood firm and were rewarded for their defensive efforts when Martin grabbed his second try, bundling his way over the line after a scrum.

Again Ratcliffe kicked the conversion for a 17-0 advantage.

Scarborough were now rampant and Aussie James Perrett skipped clear of the Beverley rearguard to touch down and extend the lead, Ratcliffe missed the conversion but the hosts led 22-0 and were in full control at the half-time break.

The hosts' dominance continued after half-time, Ratcliffe making a break on the left before feeding Aaron Wilson to barge over the line.

After his efforts in teeing up the try, Ratcliffe landed a spectacular conversion from the left into a howling wind to hand Scarborough a 29-0 lead.

Scarborough were then reduced to 14 men, Wilson being shown a yellow card, and Beverley took advantage, going over under the post for a try which was converted to make it 29-7.

Drew Govier put any thoughts of a Beverley comeback to bed when he galloped over to extend Scarborough's lead to 36-7 with just a few minutes left on the clock.

With five minutes of stoppage time played, Beverley again managed to touch down to end the game at 36-12 to Smith's side.

