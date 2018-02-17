Scarborough slip up in promotion race after Old Rish reverse

Scarborough's Phil Watson is halted. Picture by Andy Standing.
Scarborough's Phil Watson is halted. Picture by Andy Standing.

Scarborough RUFC dropped crucial points in the Yorkshire One promotion battle after a shock 24-18 defeat at home to Old Rishworthians.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Old Rish crashed over, and despite Scarborough huffing and puffing for a way back into it, Rish again crossed for a 10-0 lead.

Scarborough were on the front foot just before the break, but when James Perrett's pass was intercepted, Rish raced almost the full length of the field for a converted try and a 17-0 advantage at the break.

Two Tom Racliffe penalties got Scarborough on the scoreboard at 17-6, but a converted try wrapped up the win for Rish at 24-6.

Scarborough rallied, Sam Dawson and Jonty Holloway touching down to make it 24-18 and set up a tense finale, but the visitors held on for the win.

DON'T MISS: Full coverage of Scarborough RUFC in Thursday's Scarborough News.