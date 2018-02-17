Scarborough slip up in promotion race after Old Rish reverse

Scarborough RUFC dropped crucial points in the Yorkshire One promotion battle after a shock 24-18 defeat at home to Old Rishworthians.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Old Rish crashed over, and despite Scarborough huffing and puffing for a way back into it, Rish again crossed for a 10-0 lead.

Scarborough were on the front foot just before the break, but when James Perrett's pass was intercepted, Rish raced almost the full length of the field for a converted try and a 17-0 advantage at the break.

Two Tom Racliffe penalties got Scarborough on the scoreboard at 17-6, but a converted try wrapped up the win for Rish at 24-6.

Scarborough rallied, Sam Dawson and Jonty Holloway touching down to make it 24-18 and set up a tense finale, but the visitors held on for the win.

