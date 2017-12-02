Scarborough suffer defeat at Moortown

A re-shuffled Scarborough RUFC side from the one which triumphed against Beverley last week were beaten 34-12 by a rampant Moortown outfit boosted by several new signings.

The Leeds-based outfit took an early 3-0 lead from a penalty and stretched it to 10-0 with an interception try half way through the half.

The Seasiders lost the services of young flanker Drew Govier with concussion early in the game and a further re-shuffle of an already disrupted pack was necessary.

Only dogged defence kept the visitors’ line intact in the closing seconds of the half but a second penalty for ‘town’ saw the West Yorkshiremen lead 13-0 at the break.

An early second half try from centre Paul White got the visitors back into the game at 13-5 but an in-form Moortown side ran in a further three tries to one from Scarborough’s Jim Perrett to run out deserved 34-12 winners of a hard-fought Yorkshire One game.

READ DAVE CAMPBELL'S FULL REPORT AND PICTURES IN THURSDAY’S SCARBOROUGH NEWS