Scarborough win thriller against Middlesbrough

Scarborough RUFC had to dig deep for a 32-23 win in a thrilling Yorkshire One clash at home to Middlesbrough.

An early Tom Ratcliffe penalty put the home side in front, then a Phil Watson try and a conversion put Scarborough 10-0 ahead.

The visitors pulled it back to 10-3 with a penalty on 20 minutes, then Scarborough increased their lead thanks to Jonty Holloway stepping inside his man and going over, Ratcliffe using the strong wind and the post to convert the try and make it 17-3.

The home side then lost a couple of men to the sin-bin, and the visitors started to take hold of the game with a couple of unconverted tries to reduce the deficit to 17-13 at the interval.

The second half saw the Teessiders start to lose their discipline as they also saw their numbers temporarily reduced to 13 thanks to two yellow cards.

Nino Cutino powered over from close-range to help Scarborough into a 22-13 lead, but the visitors replied with a converted try to pull it back to 22-20.

Harry Domett eased the hosts' nerves when he collected a Middlesbrough clearance and danced around several defenders and went over to make it 27-20 on 64 minutes.

Middlesbrough then piled on the pressure and made it 27-23 with a penalty, but then a quick tap penalty from Ratcliffe saw the ball worked wide to Jack Anderson, who went over for a 32-23 lead and despite the visitors turning the screw Scarborough defended superbly to secure the win.

