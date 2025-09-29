Silver Royd crowd cheer former Scarborough RUFC star Zoe Aldcroft on to World Cup final glory

Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft, the Red Roses skipper, lifts the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Final win for England against Canada at Allianz Stadium on September 27. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

​Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft has led England to their third Women’s Rugby World Cup final victory – with hundreds of her fellow Scarborians cheering her on from the Scarborough RUFC clubhouse.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of rugby fans packed into Silver Royd in eager anticipation of them being there to watch sporting history in the making.

The senior men’s games against York RUFC in the Yorkshire Cup first round and York 2nds for the Vikings and Grimsby for the Danesmen had all been brought forward to allow players and supporters alike to be in position ready for the kick-off of the biggest match in women’s rugby history, England Red Roses v Canada in the World Cup final from the Allianz Stadium Twickenham, with the Red Roses led by former Scarborough Mini Rugby player Zoe Aldcroft, the squad also including Malton and Norton RUFC duo Tatyana Heard and Morwenna Talling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Zoe led out the England team the clubhouse was packed with enthusiastic and nervous supporters, remembering that Canada had demolished New Zealand, the legendary Black Ferns, only a week before.

Scarborough RUFC players and fans flocked to Silver Royd to cheer Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft on to Women's World Cup final glory. Photo by Richard Ponter

Every available stool and chair and inch of floor space was taken in the bar and the Qdos Suite as fans crowded around the TV screens, downstairs in Hartley’s Café it was the same story as the air of anticipation grew leading up to kick-off.

As the national anthem rang out around Twickenham, the crowd gathered at Silver Royd responded hoping their singing would spur on the Red Roses.

The match finally kicked off with rapturous cheering from the Silver Royd crowd, “come on Zoe!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes in the game and Canada struck first, a mix-up at a line out on the England 22-metre line and the ball was fed to the Canadian winger who raced in at the corner.

Scarborough RUFC players and fans flocked to Silver Royd to cheer Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft on to Women's World Cup final glory. Photo by Richard Ponter

The crowd were shocked, but England quickly hit back when World Player of the Year Kildunne picked up a loose ball to race in under the posts. Further tries by Amy Cokayne and Alex Mathews saw England lead by 21-8 at half-time.

The Silver Royd fans rushed to the bars to get some much-needed refreshments before the second half commenced hoping no one would steal their place in front of the screens.

As the second half progressed the England forwards began to dominate the game, Abbie Ward was tremendous in the line-out, Hannah Botterman smashing big tackles and winning turnovers, Alex Mathews unstoppable close to the line, the Silver Royd fans raising the roof with every England score which was turning the screw on the Canadian team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were moments of ecstasy followed by disappointment for the Silver Royd crowd as match referee Hollie Davidson overturned two England tries following interventions from the TV Match Official, but England held their nerve and came powering back dominating possession, territory and scrums squeezing the life out of the Canadian team.

England's flanker Zoe Aldcroft reacts following the Women's Rugby World Cup final between Canada and England at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

With 10 minutes to go England were in an unstoppable position and the Silver Royd fans cheered on every tackle and run by an England player on their way to rugby immortality.

As the referee blew the final whistle and England Women were Rugby World Cup champions, the clubhouse erupted in cheering, clapping and celebrating, England had won and Zoe Aldcroft, our Zoe from Scarborough was the winning captain, what a moment in the long history of Scarborough RUFC.

A bit of a lull as the Twickenham ground staff made their preparations for the presentation ceremony, another chance to refresh those now empty glasses, and then the presentation itself could commence, first came World Rugby Coach and Players of the Year, followed by silver medals to the magnanimous Canada Women’s side who had given their all, but it just wasn’t going to be their day up against an all powerful England forward pack and the overwhelming support of the home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then it was England’s turn to receive their golden medals, one by one the England players stepped till finally up stepped Zoe to receive her medal and lift the World Cup much to the delight of the crowd at Silver Royd who had waited patiently for this moment.

Scarborough RUFC players and fans flocked to Silver Royd to cheer Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft on to Women's World Cup final glory. Photo by Richard Ponter

Zoe carrying the cup then moved across to where her teammates were waiting on the podium to raise the trophy aloft and celebrate with the team and the crowd, the whole of the Silver Royd faithful were on their feet celebrating joining in the celebrations.

Many at Silver Royd had known Zoe since her childhood in Scarborough, playing in the same rugby team, at school together, playing netball, going to the same dance school, at Scarborough Rowing Club or knowing the family from the café on the Scarborough seafront, it was an emotional day, one which will long live in their memories.

A truly amazing story, from a young girl in Scarborough who tagged along with her brother to give rugby a try at the old club at Newby, the only girl playing rugby in the club at the time, to lifting the World Cup as captain of the national team in front of almost 80,000 fans at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham and backed by many more across the country including her home town supporters at Silver Royd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the immortal words of the Welsh legendary rugby singer Max Boyce, where he describes the passion, camaraderie, and joy of being part of that special moment in time, when he says, “I know, because I was there”.

The sight of Zoe Aldcroft from Scarborough, lifting the World Cup trophy will always be a special moment for Scarborough rugby players and supporters of all ages and they will be able to say those words, “I was there”. Thank you, Zoe and all the Red Roses, from Silver Royd Scarborough, everyone is so incredibly proud.