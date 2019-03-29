SIMON SMITH: Character was evident at Morley

It looked like we were going to be in for a long afternoon when we fell 26-0 behind early on at Morley on Saturday.

They had a point to prove and really flew out of the blocks.

The pace of the game was electric and we couldn’t get a foothold in the game at all.

But as I have said many times in this column throughout this season, there is a fantastic belief among this group and I knew that if we could get any kind of foothold in the game that we could make a contest out of it.

There’s a great character in our changing room and they guys did really well to battle their way back into the game, and to come away with a losing bonus point was a top effort considering the start we had.

Would it have been nice to get within seven points and pick up a second bonus point - yes, but we’d certainly have taken 39-31 when Morley were rampant in the first half.

We lost Cade Robinson at a bad time in the second half when he had a rush of blood to the head and reacted in front of the referee.

That could be his season done with now, but I hope he’ll be joining up with us again next year as he’s had a huge impact for us.

Manning Smith has also flown home to get a knee problem sorted.

He’s been great for us and again, I hope to see him back with us soon.