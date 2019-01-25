SIMON SMITH: We weren’t at our best in Morpeth loss

Saturday was just one of those days when things don’t go your way - things don’t click into place.

We weren’t anywhere near our best, and when you step up a league and go away to the team in second spot, you have to perform close to your best to have a chance of coming away with anything.

Not taking anything away from Morpeth, they were clearly the best team on the day and fully deserved to win the game.

Little things just mounted up against us - the bounce of the ball went against us, the referee made some decisions that went against us and we just weren’t at our best.

That happens from time to time, but the most disappointing factor for me was that we had superb numbers of travelling support up at Morpeth and we didn’t put in a good performance for them.

I was surprised and delighted when we were warming up and cars full of Scarborough fans just kept pulling into the car park.

We must’ve had more than 50 supporters on the touchline, which is fabulous and just shows how the whole club is getting behind us and the brand of rugby we are playing.

There were a few good individual performances despite the overall disappointment.

Drew Govier continues to impress me. He has grown in stature this season and can compete on a more even keel with guys a lot bigger than him.

Jonty Holloway and Manning Smith were their usual lively selves too.

We are back on home soil on Saturday when we welcome West Leeds to Silver Royd.

As we’ve seen already in North One East, there are no easy games and we’ll need to back to our best.

Ben Martin should come back in, but we may rest Matty Young.