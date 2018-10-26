SIMON SMITH: York clash the best yet at Silver Royd

Many people have come up to me and said Saturday’s 50-43 win against York was the best game they’ve ever watched at Silver Royd.

From a spectator’s point of view, I’d have to say it would be up there, that’s for sure.

It was an excellent rugby match with two sides going at it, playing the game the right way.

There must’ve been over 1,000 there to watch the game as well, which clearly contributed to a superb day.

The queues to get into Silver Royd were huge, which is fantastic for everyone involved.

A lot of supporters have said to me they love the brand of rugby we play and the approach we take to the game, which is why a lot of people keep coming through the Silver Royd turnstiles.

It’s hard to single out individuals from Saturday, but Alexis Core took the man of the match honours.

I have to sing the praises of Matty Young, who is really impressing at outside centre after moving from his usual spot on the wing or at full-back.

Matty Jones continues to lead from the front too.

We welcomed Kiwi Cade Robinson last week and he came off the bench on Saturday and impressed us all.

We’ve also added Manning Smith this week and we’ll have a look at him in training - but all new additions have to earn their shirt, just like everyone at the club.

I’d be lying if I said I don’t look at the league table, but we have to keep our feet on the ground as the tough fixtures keep coming thick and fast.

We go to a very tough Pocklington side on Saturday and we’ll need to maintain our performance levels if we want to come away with a postitive outcome.

Pock came down from the league above last year, so they’ve been plying their trade at a very strong standard, two divisions above us last season.

We hope to have Nino Cutino and Drew Govier back available this weekend, while we’ll be assessing Billy Parker through the week to see if he is fit to play.