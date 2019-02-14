SIMON SMITH: York effort is up there with our very best

From my point of view and having spoken to Matty Jones, our performance at York on Saturday is up there with our best since I took over as coach here.

When you take into account player availability, injuries, our really poor record at York and the fact we were 12-0 behind at half-time, it was a huge effort to come back and win the game 29-20.

York are a good side with good players, and there’s a good reason the club have had a poor record at their place.

To lose both Tom Hicks and Alex Rowley to injury inside 30 minutes added to our problems, just adding to the fact we had Cade Robinson, Matty Young, Nino Cutino, Jack Anderson and Tom Harrison already out.

I believe the main positive this result and our success recently highlights is the improving strength in depth we have at the club.

There are guys putting in the effort in training and wanting to push to get into the first team, and when we have people missing through injuries and unavailability, we have players fully capable of making the step up.

Look at the likes of Tom Fish, in his 50s and yet again stepped up and did the job for us on Saturday.

Tom is just a fantastic servant of the club.

He turns up every Thursday for training and just loves being part of the group and part of the club.

We are back on home soil on Saturday when we welcome Pocklington to Silver Royd.

We are without Sam Dawson, who has work commitments, and Nino and Tom Harrison are still injured.

We’ll also have to assess the fitness of Tom Hicks and Cade this week.

We’re looking forward to being back at Silver Royd.

We enjoy playing in front of our supporters and hopefully we can put in another entertaining performance and pick up another positive result against a strong Pock side.