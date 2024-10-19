Scarborough RUFC earned a superb 27-21 win on the road at Goole. PHOTOS BY CHARLIE HOPPER

Scarborough RUFC made it back-to-back bonus-point wins in Regional 2 North East after they put in a gritty performance in a 27-21 success on the road at Goole on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Matty Jones watched his Scarborough side make a strong start to the game, writes Charlie Hopper.

After an early stoppage, Ollie Carroll kicked a straight forward penalty to opening the scoring for his side.

In the 26th minute, captain Sam Dawson crashed over from a driving maul to extend the visitors lead to 10-0.

Just three minutes later, Carroll spotted a gap in the defence, broke through and offloaded for Jack Holt to race clear and score. Carroll kicked the conversion for 15-0.

Kahu Craig-Teranga and Tom Read were then both shown yellow cards in quick succession to leave their side with 13 men heading into the final exchanges of the first half.

The home side capitalised on the advantage and scored through Rhys Moore to reduce the deficit to 15-7 at the half-time break.

Goole came out after the interval with all the momentum and deservedly scored their second try of the afternoon.

Kahu Craig-Teranga offloading

Number 8 Will Townend picked up from the back of the scrum and crashed over for 15-14.

That would be as close as the two sides would come as Scarborough restored their lead with a second try from Dawson in the 51st minute. The visiting skipper squeezed through the tackle before reaching for the line to score.

In the space of two second-half minutes, the home side were then reduced to 13 men when Moore was shown a yellow card and then substitute Louis Sugden followed immediately after.

Jones’ side made the advantage count and secured the bonus point through Jake Lyon.

The Hooker breaking his way through two tackles to go over. Carroll kicked the conversion for 27-14.

The final action of the afternoon came in the form of a try from Goole, as the winger collected a crossfield kick to score and make it 27-21 at full-time.

Scarborough welcome unbeaten table toppers Rochdale to Silver Royd next weekend.