Taylor into Scarborough side for top-of-the-table clash with York

Scarborough RUFC trio Jordan Wakeham, Nino Cutino and Euan Govier are missing from the squad to take on runaway Yorkshire One leaders York at Silver Royd tomorrow.

Young scrum-half Wakeham missed Scarborough's trip to Selby last weekend and hasn't recovered in time to take to the field for the York game tomorrow, which kicks-off at 2.15pm, and is replaced by Alex Rowley.

South African prop Nino Cutino also misses out due to work commitments, he is replaced in the side by club veteran Paul Taylor.

Euan Govier has also suffered an injury and club stalwart Chris Purdy comes in for him.

A welcome boost to coach Simon Smith sees long-term absentee Matty Young return on the wing after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mikey Whitton, Purdy and Paul White are named as replacements in the Scarborough squad.

Entry is £5, with Under-18s free, kick-off is 2.15pm.

Whitby Seafood will also be on site with their Scampi Camper, with proceeds from sales going to the Rainbow Centre.

SCARBOROUGH RUFC: Jones (c), Dawson, Taylor, Readman, Watson, Wilson, D Govier, Martin, Rowley, Harrison, Young, Parker, Ratcliffe, Domett, Perrett. SUBS: Whitton, Purdy, White.