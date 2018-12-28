Team spirit is the key to our form insists Scarborough RUFC coach Smith

Scarborough RUFC coach Simon Smith has admitted to his surprise at taking North One East by storm.

His side top the league table at the turn of the year having racked up 10 wins and a draw from their 14 outings to date.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be top at the Christmas break,” admitted Smith, who oversaw an unprecedented first season in charge of the club, winning the Yorkshire Shield and also gaining promotion from Yorkshire One.

“We obviously didn’t know what to expect after winning promotion, but I’ve been really pleased with the courage the players have shown to continue to play our own game regardless of the opposition.

“Team spirit and camaraderie is crucial with us, we have a very close-knit changing room and it’s important that we maintain that going forward.”

In addition to strengthening their ranks with some solid overseas additions, including Cade Robinson and Manning Smith since the start of the season, Smith also has a plethora of promising youngsters at his disposal as the club’s strong youth development operation starts to pay dividends.

The likes of the Govier brothers, Euan and Drew, Jonty and Jordan Holloway, Ben Martin, Aaron Wilson and Jordan Wakeham have all impressed yet again this season, much to the delight of their coach.

“It’s fantastic to see so many local lads coming through the ranks at the club and playing well across all our teams,” added Smith.

“It’s very much a family-feel at the club, and we make sure we recruit from within to ensure we know what sort of player we are getting and if they’ll fit in or not.

“Things are looking good for the club with so many young players coming through and impressing, and also with the Vikings sitting top of their league too.”