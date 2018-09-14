Valkyries and Vikings open with victories

Scarborough RUFC’s Vikings and Valkyries sides picked up wins in their first games of the 2018/19 season.

The Valkyries beat West Park Leeds 36-34 in a thrilling encounter.

Scarborough had the edge in an end-to-end first half and led 24-15 at the break thanks to tries from skipper Jess Bray (2), Danni Rowley and Hayley Scholes, who converted two and was also concussed in the first half and could play no further part in the game.

However, a battle royal ensued in the second half with the lead changing hands several times.

The Valkyries scored late in the game to grab a 36-34 victory thanks to tries from Bray, who wrapped up her hat-trick, and Beth Rounding, with Jenny Arnell’s injury-time conversion ensuring the points for the hosts.

The Scarborough Vikings opened their new season with a resounding 44-3 win against derby rivals Bridlington 2nds.

Scarborough started well but couldn’t get out of their own half, and good defence from Bridlington gained them a penalty which they duly converted.

Scarborough’s scrum was incredible, pushing Bridlington off their own ball time and time again.

To the fore came club stalwarts Paul Taylor, Ian Williams and Tom Fish.

Scarborough started to turn pressure into points with eight tries in total from Mikey Readman, Jordan Holloway, Dudley Sergeant, Tom Read, Christian Dente, Chris Mabbott, Luke Brown and Lewis Ward, who also booted over two conversions.

Bridlington never gave up, even when it went to uncontested scrums, but Scarborough’s backs just started to make yard-after-yard and made Bridlington pay.

Debutant Brown was immense around the field in both attack and defence and was awarded the man of the match honours.

