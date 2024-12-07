Scarborough RUFC earned a superb win on the road at pontefract. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER

Scarborough RUFC made it seven wins in a row after an unbelievable effort saw them pick up a 31-29 win on the road at Pontefract on Saturday afternoon.​

​Battling the strong wind and rain, Matty Jones’ side made a fast start to the game and took an early lead through a Jordan Wakeham try. The scrum-half took the penalty quickly and found the line from close range. Ollie Carroll added the extras for 7-0, writes Charlie Hopper.

The lead stretched to 14-0 just minutes later when Seb Holloway had too much momentum and crashed over from close range.

The home side, who were looking to hold onto their unbeaten run at home, responded well and hit back with a try in the 14th minute. The scrum started moving towards the line and Kieran Thornton picked up to score.

Carroll responded with a penalty for 17-5 before Pontefract reduced the deficit courtesy of a try from Joshua Milthorpe. The winger finished off a move to make it 17-10.

Jones’ side were then reduced to 13 men when both Phil Watson and Ropeti Ropeti were shown a yellow card.

The home side took the two-man advantage and scored on the brink of half-time. Callum Rogers crossing over after his side had a scrum close to the Scarborough line.

The second half started in similar fashion, this time with Milthorpe shown a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Despite being a player down, Pontefract took the lead for the first time in the game courtesy of a breakaway try.

Scarborough then responded in the best possible fashion with two quickfire tries.

With Pontefract reduced to 14, for the second time in the match, Jake Lyon reached for the line to score.

Drew Govier then slipped through the tackles to further extend his side’s lead to 31-24.

When Pontefract scored their fourth try of the afternoon, it set up a nervy finish but Jones’ side were able to see out the final minutes off the game to round off an impressive victory on the road.

Scarborough are at back at Silver Royd this coming weekend, as local rivals Malton & Norton are the visitors.