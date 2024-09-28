Will Vasey is tackled by a home player. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC were made to rue missed opportunities as they were edged out 26-23 on the road at Morley on Saturday afternoon.

Bright sunshine greeted the players as Matty Jones’ side made the trip over to Scatcherd Lane in search of a third straight win, writes Charlie Hopper.

His side made the ideal start when Ollie Carroll kicked a penalty in the 5th minute for 3-0. Carroll was then at the centre of another attack, this time throwing an ambitious pass for Jack Davies to collect and go over close to the posts. Carroll added the extras for 10-0.

The home side responded well, and crossed over for a converted try of their own in the 13th minute scored by Declan Brereton.

Scarborough's Ropeti Ropeti in action at Morley. Photo by Charlie Hopper

They then took the lead for the first time, through a converted try from Noah Hawkins to give them a 14-10 lead with five minutes to play.

The final action of an evenly contested first-half came in the form of a penalty for Scarborough, which Carroll made light work of to leave his side trailing by a point at the interval.

Morley made their home advantage count in the early exchanges of the second-half and stretched their lead further when they scored an unconverted try in the corner for 19-10.

Jones’ side hit back with a try from Kahu Craig-TeRanga in the 67th minute.

Kahu Craig-TeRanga in action for Scarborough RUFC in the narrow loss at Morley. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The centre spotted a gap in the Morley defence and broke through to score.

Theo Tyrer crossed over for the home side’s fourth try before Jake Lyon finished off a smart move to leave Scarborough trailing 23-26 as the game headed into the final minutes.

Despite being put under intense pressure, Scarborough’s defence stood firm, even when they were reduced to 14 men with Craig-TeRanga shown a yellow card.

When Hawkins’ penalty sailed wide of the posts in the 80th minute, the referee brought the game to an end, Scarborough taking a point from Scatcherd Lane.

Joe Marshall weighs up his options at Morley. Photo by Charlie Hopper

No game for Jones’ side next weekend, but they welcome Old Crossleyans to Silver Royd on Saturday October 12.

The 14-man Scarborough Vikings put in a spirited performance in a 42-29 defeat at BP Chemicals, debutant Lewis Merron, Mike Merron, Jordan Wakeham and Richard Sharp all went over for tries for the visitors.