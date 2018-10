It's time to vote for the Performance of the Week award.

This week's options are Scarborough RUFC, who beat high-flying Morpeth 22-17 at Silver Royd, Scarborough Hockey Club's first team, 5-1 winners at City of York after promotion last season, and SNC Marlins, who won 42-13 against F&W in Division One of the Scarborough Ladies Netball League.