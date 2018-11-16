We need to rectify Driff defeat - Scarborough RUFC skipper Jones

Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones has urged his teammates to rectify their defeat to Driffield in their last North One East encounter when they travel to struggling Consett this week.

The men from Silver Royd find themselves level on points with three other sides at the top of the table after winning promotion from Yorkshire One last season, but Jones and his side were beaten 42-26 by Driffield in their last game - before a rest weekend.

“You’re only as good as your last game and we lost that to Driffield, so we need to rectify that at Consett this weekend,” said skipper Jones.

“Yes, I didn’t expect us to be doing quite as well as we have and be level at the top of the table a few weeks off Christmas, but it’s important we maintain our performance levels.”

Scarborough’s players enjoyed a rest weekend and will hope to come back refreshed for the game against rock-bottom Consett.

Tom Harrison is the only player missing for coach Simon Smith, who otherwise has a full squad to select from.