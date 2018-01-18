Yorkshire Carnegie return to Silver Royd

Rugby union fans will get a chance to see some professional action this weekend when Yorkshire Carnegie tackle Jersey Reds at Scarborough RUFC on Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Carnegie tackle British & Irish Cup group leaders Jersey at Silver Royd this weekend.

The Leeds-based side will be wanting to bounce back from last Saturday's 29-19 loss at London Scottish.

The game kicks off at 2pm at Silver Royd, with admission on the day costing £12 for adults, £6 for concessions and free for juniors.

Advance tickets are available at a reduced price via www.yorkshirecarnegie.com

Pre-match lunch tickets are still available at £20 per person for a two-course lunch and match-day entry ahead of the match. For more information call 01723 357740.