Sam Drury leads by example as Scarborough CC go top

Scarborough stormed to the top of the Yorkshire Premier League North after a fine weekend.

They kicked off the Bank Holiday action on Saturday with eight points from a winning draw against Beverley Town.

A rain-plagued match saw Scarborough skipper Sam Drury (107) made light of the conditions to score his fifth YPLN century.

Sizeable partnerships with both Darren Harland (22) and James Pick (36no) saw the away side reach 180-2 off their innings having been restricted to 33 overs.

David Snowball had already taken three wickets before the visitors reached double figures and went on to finish with 5-14.

Rain eventually brought an early end to proceedings with the score on 65-8, well short of the required rate, handing Scarborough a comfortable victory.

Scarborough then picked up eight points from a winning draw against Castleford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Drury (15) and fellow opener Casey Rudd (11) gave Scarborough a solid footing, before James Pick and Ben Elvidge took control.

Pick remained unbeaten on 94 from 62 balls, which featured six fours and seven sixes.

Elvidge followed suit with a run-a-ball half-century as Scarborough finished on 183-4.

Castleford tried to keep pace in the reply, but 3-25 from Elvidge and 2-32 from Kristian Wilkinson made sure they dropped away.

Scarborough face an interesting clash on Saturday when they entertain second-placed Stamford Bridge at North Marine Road.

Scarborough 2nds picked up 27 points against Pickering 2nds in Galtres Division Two.

Scarborough’s top order played a huge part with the first three batsman Mark Cowell (58), Nick Zakrzewski (95) and Sam Carver (35no) helping them to a final total of 221-5.

Adam Eustace then took 3-22 from 10 overs, while 2-43 from Charlie Hopper helped to reduce Pickering to 148-8 from their overs.

Folkton & Flixton came out on top in both of their Bank Holiday fixtures.

They saw off York 2nds on Saturday in the York League Premier Division.

York were bowled out for 184, with Connor Stephenson taking 3-58, Jamie Nesfield and Rich Malthouse bagged two wickets each, while Tom Norman collected two wickets for two runs at the end of the innings.

Will Hutchinson reached 41 to give Flixton a solid start to their spell at the crease, while 37 from Harry Walmsley, 34 not out from youngster Jake Hatton and an unbeaten 49 from Stephenson finished the job.

Flixton then followed this up on Sunday with a four-wicket win against Carlton Towers in the Hunter Cup first round.

Malthouse was the top bowler on this occasion with 4-34, while Dan Simpson took three wickets and Jake Hatton two in a final tally of 192.

Malthouse completed a fine all-round afternoon with an opening knock of 34, before Will Hunter took over, his 73 not out proving to be the mainstay of the innings.

Scores in the 20s from Jake Hatton and Cameron Anderson followed as Flixton made sure of their progression.

Third-placed Flixton make a return to the action on Saturday when they travel to Studley Royal.