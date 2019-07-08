SBL DIVISIONS 1&2 / Cloughton maintain push for promotion

Cloughton’s push for the Division One title continued at pace as they cruised to a nine-wicket win against Forge Valley.

Grant Elwell, Sean Exley and Gary Jordan all took three wickets as Valley were dismissed for just 81, Christian Reddish top-scoring with 20.

Mark Pryce then hit 44 not out and Liam Salt added 26 as Cloughton eased home.

Bridlington 2nds are in second spot after beating Thornton Dale on Sunday.

Brid posted a moderate 154 all out, Peter Bowtell making 32 of those with support from Frankie Reffold’s 25 as Tom Snowden (3-25) and Iain Farrow (3-42) impressed.

Dale were then all out for just 70 in reply, Tim Hunt hitting 25.

Callum Battams was the star man with the ball as he grabbed 4-24, with two wickets apiece from Harry Burton and Ben Jackson.

It was a mixed weekend for promotion-chasing Sherburn as they recorded a win and a defeat from their double-header.

Great Habton recorded a 43-run success on Saturday, thanks to the efforts of John Lumley with the bat.

The skipper hit 92 and Doug Bentley added 55 in Habton’s 212-6, Kyle Outhart taking two wickets.

Sherburn then fell to 169 all out despite Craig Sanderson’s 51 and 35 from Jack Pickard as Stuart Watmore bagged 3-30 and Jordan Allanby, Jim Boyes and Ben Hurst took two wickets apiece.

Sherburn bounced back to beat Ganton on Sunday.

Ganton made 157-9 thanks to Will Bradley (68), Robbie Milner (35) and Alastair Limb (26), Jamie Thompson bagging 4-38 and Outhart 3-46.

The Burn edged home six down as Ben Briggs (38), Phil Pickard (31), Jack Pickard (30) and Outhart (28) contributed.

Liam Cousins took 3-31.

Ganton recorded a 17-run win against Wykeham on Saturday.

Will Bradley’s 98 not out helped them to 205-5, Milner making 47 and Liam Cousins 34.

Cousins then took four wickets to help restrict Wykeham to 188-9 despite the best efforts of Joe Bradshaw (41), Sam Colling (33) and Michael Dugdale (25).

Folkton & Flixton 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 69-run win over Fylingdales.

Cameron Anderson made a superb 109, with support coming from Stuart Stocks (40) and Dan Simpson (41) in Flixton’s 255-8, Tom Shrimpton bagging 4-48.

Dales then finished up on 186-7, Robbie Hurworth top-scoring with 39 and Mark Estill adding 33, Harry Gunning taking 3-41.

Archie Graham was the all-round star as Seamer 2nds won by six wickets at Pickering 3rds in Division Two.

He took 3-38 and Dan Jewitt 3-36 as the struggling Pikes were restricted to 137-9, opener John Kinghorn keeping them in the contest with a hard-earned 56 from 116 balls.

Graham then smashed an unbeaten 75, skipper Craig Baker adding 30 not out as Seamer sealed the win.

Leaders Sewerby earned a six-wicket win at Staxton 2nds, Dan Artley starring with a superb 93.

Dave Morris’ 67 helped Staxton post 194-7, Calvin Roche bagging 3-31.

Artley’s cracking knock then fired Sewerby to victory with support from Craig Ward (26).

Cayton 2nds all-rounder Simon Glave was the star man as his side maintained their grip on second spot with a 63-run triumph at home to Wold Newton.

A great all-round effort from Cayton saw them post 241-5, Glave hitting 55, Lee Pettitt 48, Steve McAleese 40 and Paul Miller 22no.

Mark Holtby was the top Newton bowler with 2-44.

Jack Heslehurst (57), Karl Ridsdale (39) and Dave Southwell (30) tried their best to keep Newton on track with their run-chase, but a superb haul of 5-23 from Glave saw them dismissed for 178, Pettitt proved to be another all-round star with 2-25 and two catches.

Scalby 2nds kept their hopes of pushing for promotion alive with a six-wicket success at rivals Wykeham 2nds.

The home side looked to be heading for a swift defeat as they slumped to 13-5 thanks to two wickets apiece from youngster Luke Howland and Tony Geall.

A sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Josh Hird (29) and Ethon Pashby (30) gave the home side hope and 23 from number 10 Gary Owen helped Wykeham hit 130-9.

Howland finished with 3-22, Geal 2-35 and Adrian Hollingsworth 2-20.

Scalby also lost a couple of early wickets, but an unbeaten 49 from Daniel Gregory, supported by Lee Kerr (20) after Gareth Edmunds’ 25, saw the visitors home.

Ebberston 2nds kept their chances of beating the drop alive with a 22-run home win against Snainton.

Stephen Ashworth struck 59 and Eddie Craggs 52 as Ebberston posted 212-9, Jon Metcalfe adding 28.

Michael Kipling took a superb 5-61 for Snainton.

Mike Eyre’s 61, supported by 35 apiece from Joe Barker and Leigh Watson kept Snainton in the run-chase, but 3-45 from Ashworth, along with two wickets apiece from Simon Pickering, Thomas Horsley and Jordan Newton saw the visitors dismissed for 190.