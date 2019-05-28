SBL Divisions 1 & 2: Gibson in top nick as Cloughton lead the way

Cloughton are in the Division One early-season promotion places after the tightest of wins by just two wickets against Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Flixton took first knock and made 168, as Josh Till’s 47 and Harry Gunning’s 25 took them on.

Dan Jenkinson bagged 5-37 and Jack Hakings 3-21.

Nick Gibson was the star man in reply for Cloughton, remaining unbeaten on 98, alongside 45 from Grant Elwell, in the face of Finley Ward’s 6-32.

Leaders Bridlington 2nds maintained their push for glory with a win by three wickets against Sherburn.

Knocks in the 20s from Ben Briggs, Jamie Thompson and Dean Foxton, linked with 33 from Jack Pickard took Sherburn to 146.

Carl Parkin and Lewis Beasley both took three wickets apiece for Brid.

Beasley then hit 27, with Peter Bowtell (36) and Andrew Leeson (26) also contributing to help Brid pass the winning line.

Daley Wharton’s 3-17 were Sherburn’s best figures.

Wykeham kept the pressure on in a low-scoring 68-run win against Forge Valley.

Openers Ezra Pashby (67) and Tom Poor (23) scored the majority of Wykeham’s 135.

But 3-8 from Tom Owen and 3-16 from Matthew Graves helped to take out Valley for just 67.

Thornton Dale sealed a win by six wickets against Great Habton.

Ganton beat Fylingdales by seven wickets.

Staxton 2nds collected their first win of the Division Two season when they beat Pickering 3rds by 44 runs.

Staxton reached 163-9 thanks to 39 from Kieran Walker, 44 from Jonny Aldcroft and 26 from Kevin Armstrong.

Keith Barber took 3-70.

Pickering’s opening bats Keith Barber (33) and Les Welburn (24) did their best, but Craig Hill’s 5-19 and Ryan Hargreaves’ 3-22 soon saw off the reply.

Sewerby stayed on top following a win by 76 runs against Snainton.

The key knocks in the Sewerby innings came from Mike Artley with 89 and Isaac Coates with 75, as they reached 211-7.

Michael Kipling’s 3-43 and Joe Barker’s 3-36 being the best hauls.

Kipling and Paul Nicholson managed scores in the 20s during the reponse, but 3-13 from Steven Hood ended their progression.

Scalby 2nds are tucked in just behind the leaders after they beat Wold Newton by four wickets.

Newton’s top scores came further down the order from Simon Addison with 20 and James Knaggs with 25.

Gareth Edmunds and Adrian Hollingsworth both took three wickets.

Lee Kerr (27), Hollingsworth (24), Phil Stewart (46no) and Freddie Schmuck (25no) then did the rest, despite four wickets from Adam Stubbs.

Cayton 2nds beat Wykeham 2nds by 61 runs.

Steve McAleese (88), Daz Jones (73) and John Crowe (30no) carried Cayton to 247-8, with L Eyre taking 3-64.

G Shannon and Steve Eyre both managed half-centuries in the retort, but Cayton hung on for the win.