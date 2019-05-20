SBL DIVISIONS 1 & 2: Valley's Fox and Glass shatter Thornton Dale hopes

Forge Valley edged their way to a three-wicket success in their Division One game against Thornton Dale.

Only four Dale players reached double figures as 4-21 from Aaron Fox and 3-9 from Alex Glass took them out for 75.

Valley also struggled in the reply, Gareth Hunt producing amazing figures of 4-5.

But a top-score of 21 from Jermaine White was enough to help them stumble across the winning line.

Leaders Bridlington 2nds clinched another win, this time by five wickets against Ganton.

Ian Cousins (29) and Richard Bannister (38) helped Ganton to 114, Tom McMeeken and Callum Battams both grabbing three wickets.

Fylingdales grabbed the tightest of wins, as they beat Wykeham by just one run.

Dales made their way to 176, with Ben Hogarth cracking nine fours and two sixes in his 75, while Dylan Humble added 36.

Wykeham made the best possible start with Kasey Clegg posting 47 and Tom Poor chipping in with 75.

Chris Hurworth took 3-62 at the top of the innings though, before 3-6 from Trafford Newman, including that key final wicket, made sure Wykeham dropped agonisingly short.

Great Habton beat Folkton & Flixton by 90 runs.

Habton’s top order caught the eye, John Lumley (30), Doug Bentley (42), Rob Featherstone (67) and Nick Ibbotson (47) carrying them to 226-5.

Only Elliot Hatton with 54 got going in reply, with Tom Richardson’s 4-28 and Jim Boyes 4-32 gunning Flixton down.

Cloughton beat Sherburn by eight wickets.

In Division Two, high flying Snainton were stunned by an 89-run defeat at the hands of Seamer 2nds.

Joe Tiffany played a key role for Seamer at the top of the pile with a knock of 61, with 33 from Luke Horton and number seven also playing a part in taking the score to 149.

Rob Holt, Ben Norman and Leigh Watson all too three wickets.

Only Steve Ridley’s 23 proved to be a batting highlight in the reply, with Matty Walters’ 3-9 from 8.2 overs and Matty Sheader’s 3-17 from six taking them out for 60.

Sewerby continue to lead the way after they beat Cayton 2nds by nine wickets.

Cayton progressed to a solid 174-4. Steve McAleese and David Walker posted half-centuries, with Lee Pettitt and Darren Jones managing 24 apiece.

A knock of 92 not out from Dan Artley and an unbeaten 44 from Mike Artley saw Sewerby home.

Wold Newton made their way to a 39-run win against Ebberston 2nds.

Dave Southwell kicked things off for Newton with 23, before knocks in the 30s from Koppy Harrison and Simon Addison and 21 not out from Thomas Southwell pushed them on to 152-7.

A number of Ebberston batsmen made starts, but couldn’t follow it through in the face of 5-36 from Jack Heslehurst and 3-18 from Mark Holtby, which ended their bid on 113.

Scalby 2nds toppled Staxton 2nds by six wickets.

Arron Oldroyd (44) made the top score in nine-man Staxton’s 115, with Gregor Fraser’s 3-21 being the best figures.

Craig Hill kept Scalby honest in the reply with three wickets, but Stewart Ward’s 34, Fraser’s 33 and Gareth Edmunds’ 24 not out made sure of the win.

Pickering 3rds managed to beat high-flying Wykeham 2nds by six runs.