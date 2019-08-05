SBL DIVISIONS 2, 3 & 4 / Runaway leaders Sewerby march on while Canham crashes century in Rugby Club success

Sewerby’s assault for the Division Two title continued with a 36-run win at Wold Newton.

Runaway Division Two leaders Sewerby batted first and despite losing their openers cheaply, the in-form Michael Artley hit 68 and Shaun Acton 66 as they recovered to 169-7.

Despite Koppy Harrison’s 53 after the tea interval, Wold Newton fell to 133-7.

Isaac Coates claimed 3-28, Dale Barkworth 2-19 and Alexander Shipley 2-42.

Sewerby look set to win the title and move into Division One, with four sides vying to take the runners-up spot.

Cayton 2nds remained in second spot after an eight-wicket win at Pickering 3rds.

George Hodgson hit 52 as Pickering made 140-9, Simon Glave bagging 3-25, Daz Jones 2-26 and Steve McAleese and John Crowe took one wicket each.

McAleese then made his way to an unbeaten 52 to help Cayton to 142-2, with Gary Dixon and Rhys Crowe both hitting 39.

Scalby 2nds stayed in third spot as they beat Seamer 2nds.

Scalby made 211-5 batting first, Lee Kerr top-scoring with 50 while Daniel Gregory added 43 and Gareth Edmunds 33.

Seamer were then all out for 188, Dave Graham hitting 68 and Steve Winwood 26 not out.

James Scott took 3-46 and Scott Wilson 3-14.

Staxton 2nds gave themselves a huge chance of avoiding relegation with victory against Snainton, dragging their opponents into the battle to stay up.

James Armstrong’s 53 and 44 from Adam Hargreaves helped Staxton to 185-9, Ben Norman and Michael Kipling taking three wickets each.

Despite Chris Millson’s 38 not out and 36 from Carl Wilson, Snainton fell to 135 all out, Kieran Walker (3-15) and Ryan Hargreaves (2-19) impressed with the ball.

Wykeham 2nds’ promotion push faltered with a 56-run defeat at Ebberston 2nds.

Ebberston posted 195-8 before restricting Wykeham to 139 all out.

Grosmont boosted their Division Three promotion chances with a crucial five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair at home to closest rivals Nawton Grange 2nds.

Grange were skittled for only 86 runs as skipper Arran Liddle took an astounding 6-9, James Dunn top-scoring with 22 for the visitors.

Charlie Parker’s 34 not out proved vital in Grosmont’s reply as they lost five wickets on their way to surpassing this low score, Dunn taking 2-11.

Ravenscar’s promotion hopes were effectively ended by their six-wicket loss at Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

S Chapman’s 5-25 helped bowl Ravenscar out for just 110 before A Biles hit 47 to guide them to 111-4.

Mulgrave 2nds stay on top of the league after being handed 22 points when visitors Muston conceded.

Ganton 2nds also conceded their game at home to Filey 2nds due to a lack of players, as did Heslerton 2nds at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Brett Canham’s unbeaten 105 helped Division Four leaders Scarborough RUFC hammer hosts Thornton Dale 2nds by 145 runs in another one-sided win for the champions-elect.

Simon Smith hit 32 and Ian Williams 39, but it was Canham’s 72-ball knock that drove the visitors to 243-6.

Jon Cooper (38) was the only Thornton Dale batsman to get going in reply as they were dismissed for 98, Mark Kelly taking 3-26.

Second-placed Great Habton 2nds look firm favourites to go up as well after romping to a 193-run thrashing of Forge Valley 2nds.

Habton made their way to a massive 284-7, Dan Walker making 63, Vernon Smith 55, Robin Richardson 54, Steve Hall 30 and James Bulmer 27.

Valley were then all out for just 91 in reply to complete a miserable afternoon, Harvey Wood bagging 3-17.

Jay Wilson’s 5-32 failed to save Brompton 2nds from a 43-run defeat at home to Scalby 3rds.

The hosts posted a strong 204-7 thanks to 48 from James Wainwright and knocks from Nathan Barber (30), Sam Fox (33no) and Robbie Kerr (32), the latter duo sharing an unbeaten stand of 72.

Brompton fell short on 163-8 after their 40 overs, John Kinghorn making 51 and Ben Atkinson hitting 50, Barber bagging three wickets and veterans Wainwright and Nigel Clapham two apiece.

Sherburn 2nds claimed a seven-wicket win at Cayton 3rds.

Robin Worthy snapped up 4-20 as Cayton were 110 all out, Jordan Farrow and Nick Dobson also taking two wickets.

Youngster Jake Seastron (25) was the pick of the Cayton batsmen.

Leah Dobson then hit 53 and Matthew Lickes was unbeaten on 26 as Sherburn cruised to 114-3.

Ravenscar 2nds were handed full points by the concession of Malton & Old Malton 4ths, as were Flamborough when Pickering 4ths conceded.