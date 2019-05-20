SBL DIVISIONS 3 & 4: Loan star Taylor fires Flixton to victory while Hulme bags 7-6

Daniel Taylor was the star man as he hit 81 playing on loan for Folkton & Flixton 3rds in their win against Mulgrave 2nds in Division Three.

Mulgrave posted 169 all out, Chris Spenceley hitting 45 and Nick Gibson 28 as Reece Wilson took 4-35 and Boyes and Alex Potter grabbed two wickets each.

Forge Valley man Taylor, 14-years-old, crashed eight sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 81 as Flixton made it to 174-7, Freddie Gunning making 32 and Jamie Thistleton adding 29.

Ben Duell and Cam Fox took two wickets each.

Nawton Grange 2nds stayed top of the pile after a four-wicket win against nine-man Heslerton 2nds.

Heslerton were all out for just 52 as Sam Farrow and Adam Durrant took 3-21.

Despite the efforts of Lay (3-17) and Harry Watson (3-18), Grange edged home for the loss of six wickets.

Jos Storr was the star man as he bagged five wickets to guide Grosmont to their first Beckett League victory against Muston.

Grosmont posted 186 all out, Gary Summerson top-scoring with 56 and Chris Pickering adding 51 as Gary Hanson took 4-46 and Matthew Hall-Atkinson 3-42.

Hall-Atkinson then crashed 11 fours and a six on his way to 67, but Storr bagged 5-43 and Anthony Clarkson and Chris Pickering took two wickets each to ensure Muston fell just eight runs short on 178 all out.

Ravenscar’s home match against Filey 2nds was off due to fog, while Ganton 2nds conceded their game against Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Matty Jones’ 5-4 from 10 overs ensured Scarborough Rugby Club stayed top of Division Four after they claimed a 148-run win against Scalby 3rds.

Ian Williams (62) and Mark Kelly (49) helped the Rugby Club post 200 all out, Tashken Turan taking 4-22 and David Thomas 3-16.

Jones then took five wickets at a cost of just four runs in his 10-over spell that included five maidens as Scalby were all out for just 52.

Kelly also took 3-16 and Simon Norris 2-17.

Tony Hulme bagged astonishing figures of 7-6 to help Brompton 2nds beat Wykeham 3rds in a game where both sides could only field nine players.

Ben Atkinson hit 70 and Chris Suggitt added 34 in their 153-4 as Robin Shepherdson took 3-35.

Hulme then bowled superbly to help skittle Wykeham for just 24.

Great Habton 2nds stayed in second spot courtesy of a nine-wicket win against Pickering 4ths.

Pikes posted 126-5, Graham Jemison hitting 30 as James Allen and Jordan Allanby took two wickets each.

Jack Stockdale then hit 65 not out as Habton cruised to 127-1.

John Nelson was unfortunate to be on the losing side as his incredible 6-5 wasn’t enough to prevent Ravenscar 2nds losing to Sherburn 2nds.

Jordon Wharton smashed 78 of Sherburn’s 118 all out as Nelson did the damage with the ball, Jon Murrell also taking two wickets.

Ravenscar fell 16 runs short in reply though, Ash Oldroyd taking 3-20 and Leah Dobson, Robin Worthy and Brian Garbutt taking two wickets each.

Marcos Brown-Garcia starred as Flamborough beat Cayton 3rds by 26 runs.

It wasn’t looking good for Flamborough at tea as only Brown-Garcia (32) and Matt Emmerson (30) contributed in their 104 all out, Matthew Micklethwaite taking 3-40.

Brown-Garcia (4-6) and J Vincent (4-28) then bowled Cayton out for just 78.

Thornton Dale 2nds conceded their game against Forge Valley 2nds.