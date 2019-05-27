SBL DIVISIONS 3&4 / Luke lashes ton as Mulgrave beat Ganton

Luke Jackson smashed a superb century as Mulgrave 2nds sealed victory in a high-scoring encounter with Ganton 2nds in Division Three.

Jackson remained unbeaten on 104 as Mulgrave posted a massive 286-8, Simon Kipling adding 38.

Freddie Lockwood took 3-45.

Ganton had a good go at chasing down their huge target for victory as M Lockwood hit 80 and E Lockwood 62, but 4-32 from Cam Fox and two wickets apiece for Aidan Duell and Nick Gibson helped restrict the visitors to 220-9.

Joe Bayes smacked 86 not out to help guide Ravenscar to a comfortable nine-wicket win at Heslerton 2nds.

Heslerton finished up on 152 all out as Will Warwick led the charge with 4-18 from 12 overs, Gareth Driver hitting 39.

Bayes then hit two sixes and 16 fours in his 86, 76 of his runs coming via boundaries as Ravenscar cruised to 154-1, Ivan Kirk also hitting 32 not out.

Grosmont continued their impressive start in the Beckett League with a seven-wicket win at Filey 2nds.

Filey won the toss and elected to bat first, Ellery Liley hitting 54 in their 107 all out as Arran Liddle took 5-38.

G Ludlam then made 54 as Grosmont made their way to 108-3.

Adam Durrant and Sam Farrow were the star men as Nawton Grange 2nds claimed a 33-run win at Malton & Old Malton 3rds to stay top of the Division Three table.

Grange batted first but fell to 117 all out as only Durrant got going at the crease as he top-scored with 43.

Tom Pinder and Martin Veysey both scooped figures of 3-11 with Oliver Varey also taking 3-35.

Malton’s batsmen couldn’t handle the bowling of Farrow after the tea interval though as the Grange ace finished with seven wickets for 41 runs to help skittle out the hosts for just 84.

Durrant also added to his earlier efforts with bat in hand by taking 2-26 as only Christopher Bingham (19) and Alistair Blacklee (11) made it to double figures for the hosts.

Muston continued their good run of form with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Visitors Folkton & Flixton batted first and struggled from start to finish as they were all out for just 74 in their 19.1 overs.

Muston then cruised to 78-2 in just 12.1 overs after the tea interval to take the victory.

Phil Holden was the star man with bat and ball as Brompton 2nds hammered Cayton 3rds by 95 runs in Division Four.

Holden hammered 19 fours and a six in his 108 as Brompton made their way to 243-6 as Ben Atkinson chipped in with 34.

Leon Kennedy led the Cayton attack with 3-23.

Holden then turned his attentions to the ball and took 4-37 as Cayton fell to 148 all out, Harry Smith top-scoring with 37.

The seven men of Ravenscar 2nds cruised to victory at Forge Valley 2nds, who were all out for just 32.

Five Valley batsmen fell without scoring in their 32 all out, Jish Rewcroft claiming figures of 4-12 and Antony White taking 3-6 before Ravenscar made it to 33-2.

Brian Garbutt and Jordon Wharton were the star men as Sherburn 2nds hammered Scalby 3rds by a massive 171-run margin.

Wharton smacked 130 as Sherburn made their way to 231-3, Matthew Lickes adding 40.

Only David Grace, 20no, could resist the bowling of Garbutt, who grabbed sensational figures of 6-9 from seven overs as Scalby were skittled for just 60 in reply.

Great Habton 2nds made their way to a seven-wicket success against Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Malton posted 120 all out, Andrew Mann (40) and Tom Tyson (37) hitting the bulk of their runs, Josh Campbell-Carter taking 3-8 and Harvey Wood 3-37.

Charlie Coulson then remained unbeaten on 49 after the tea interval to help steer Habton to 121-3.

Wykeham 3rds were victors by five wickets against Thornton Dale 2nds.

J Kinghorn top-scored with 64 in Dale’s 157-3, Andrew Snaith chipping in with 37.

Lewis Eustace took 2-57 to help restrict Dale.

Eustace was then the star man with the bat in Wykeham’s reply as he hit 57 not out and D Evans added 29 not out as they cruised to 160-4.

Pickering 4ths conceded their game against Scarborough Rugby Club.

A magnificent century from Chris Suggitt steered Brompton 2nds to a one-sided 165-run over Forge Valley 2nds on Sunday.

Suggitt smashed two sixes and 13 fours on his way to 104 in Brompton’s 212-4, Sean Deere adding 38.

Only John Flinton (10) made it to double figures in Valley’s reply as James Allison claimed sensational figures of 6-7 as Valley were all out for just 47.