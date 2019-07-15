SBL PREMIER & DIVISION 1 / Cloughton slip up against Ganton while Pinder's 132 isn't enough for Staxton

Robbie Milner and Liam Cousins shone as Ganton shocked Division One leaders Cloughton to open up the promotion race.

Skipper Liam Cousins bagged 5-50 as Cloughton made 175 all out, mainly thanks to the efforts of number 10 Grant Elwell (66) and number eight Alex White (51no), Robbie Milner taking 2-0 from five overs and Will Bradley 3-48.

Milner then hit 13 fours in his 76 that helped Ganton nudge to 178-7, despite 3-34 from Ben Rowe and 2-23 from White.

Second-placed Bridlington 2nds took advantage of Cloughton’s defeat as they beat Great Habton to close the gap at the top of the table.

Habton struggled to 136-9, Ben Hurst making 37 as Carl Parkin (3-28), Tom McMeeken (2-29), Tom Burton and Oliver Beckett (3-32) shone with the ball.

Greg Miller’s 47 and 36 not out from Josh Mainprize then guided Brid to 138-2.

Wykeham edged to a 21-run win at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds to stay in the hunt.

Michael Dugdale’s 47 and 34 from Matthew Vincent guided Wykeham to 182-8, Chris Mann and James Clark taking three wickets each.

Despite Stu Stocks hitting 56 and Noman Shabir 40, Dave Pearson’s 4-41, 3-21 from Tom Owen and 2-31 from Sam Owen ensured Flixton fell short on 161 all out.

Fylingdales boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a tense two-wicket win at home to Forge Valley.

Valley were dismissed for 120 in 36.1 overs.

Dales made difficult work of chasing down their target, but they ensured they nudged home eight wickets down.

Sherburn just about stayed in the race for promotion following their dramatic tie at Thornton Dale.

Dale posted 187-7, Adrian Turnbull contributing 54, his opening partner Lewis White 34 and Gareth Hunt 28 to the hosts’ total.

Phil Pickard led the Sherburn bowling attack with superb figures of 3-13, spinner Jamie Thompson chipped in with 2-46 and Daley Wharton and Kyle Outhart also bagged one wicket each.

Phil Pickard then added to his earlier efforts with the ball as he hit a crucial 43, with support from Liam Scott, who added 35 as the Burn equalled Dale’s total with 187 all out as Ben Simpson was dramatically run out by White.

Cameron Cooper took 3-41 and Tom Snowden,Turnbull and Gareth Hunt all grabbed two wickets each.

Rob Pinder hammered a stunning 132 - but remarkably that wasn’t enough to prevent Staxton losing out against Staithes in the Premier Division.

Pinder crashed 14 fours on his way to 132 before he was run out by Billy Welford, Paul Virr adding 53 and Chris Dove 42 in Staxton’s 241-5.

Despite Staithes falling to 0-1 and then 2-2, Ben Hoggarth (29) and Simon Bowes steadied to ship before Hoggarth departed with the visitors on 70-3.

That brought Brad Lewis to the crease and he proceeded to put on a phenomenal, match-winning partnership of 173 with Bowes, who finished unbeaten on 106.

Lewis finished up on 91 not out as Staithes finished on 243-3 in 42.3 overs.

Nawton Grange hammered Heslerton by a huge 156-run margin to maintain their push for the title.

Grange skipper Jonny Pickard hammered 96 not out from just 77 deliveries to help his side to 265-5, Jodie Robson also making 76 and Shaun Smith 52.

Dean Coote then proved too good for Heslerton’s batsmen as he scooped 7-40 as the visitors were all out for 109, Will Tindall (36) and Simon Oxendale (26) the only batsmen to get going.

Champions Filey took only 17.4 overs to charge down their victory target against Seamer.

Only Gregg Chadwick contributed in Seamer’s 140 all out, hitting 85 not out.

Josh Dawson (3-34), Lee Elvidge (3-43) and Tom Fitzgerald (2-22) were the star men with the ball for Filey.

Josh Dawson (64no) and Jamie Griffin (48), then helped Filey race to 141-2.

Mulgrave remain in the title picture after their 19-run win at Brompton.

Craig Thompson (58), Andrew Wood (50), Andy Raw (38) and Arron Leeman (27) all impressed in Mulgrave’s 210 all out.

Mark Bruce bagged superb figures of 6-56 from 11 overs and then added 35 in Brompton’s reply, but despite 68 from Tom Pateman and Tom Fletcher-Varey’s 30, they fell just short on 193-9.

Andrew Thompson took 4-61 and Raw 3-18.

Cayton could still mount a charge for the title after they won at Ebberston.

Ben Vicary’s 69 and 53 from skipper Jake McAleese helped Cayton to 191 all out, Cooper Barnes bagging 5-20.

Ebberston were then all out for just 96 as Stu Pickard took three wickets and Harry Holden two.

Scalby edged to a two-wicket win at Settrington.

Arthur Devine (69) and Adam Morley (25) guided Setty to 173 all out, Lachlan Cooke taking 5-27, Paul Hesp 3-53 and James Deaves 2-41 before Brad Walker’s 49 helped Scalby home on 174-8 despite Jonty Rounthwaite and Tristan Midgley taking three wickets each.