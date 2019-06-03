SBL Premier Division: Knight shines in Mulgrave win

Chris Knight was Mulgrave’s star man as he shone with the bat in their victory over Scalby in the Premier Division.

Knight smacked 12 fours and three sixes on his way to a 107-ball 119 as Mulgrave posted 232-5 from just 36 overs.

Kieran Noble added 37 and Eli Sheean 35 while spinners Paul Hesp and Gregor Fraser took two wickets apiece for Scalby.

The visitors then fell to 184-7 in their reply, Bradley Walker top-scoring with 70 with Ben Luntley hitting 43 and Edward Hopper 28.

Knight was again Mulgrave’s star performer, taking 4-7, while Cam Fox also grabbed two wickets.

Staithes stayed top of the table after cruising to a 121-run hammering of promoted Settrington.

The table-toppers made their way to 216-9 from 38 overs, Paul Theaker top-scoring with 53 while Brad Lewis hit 41, Ian Dixon added 33 not out and Jeff Morrison made 30.

Rob Harrison and Tristan Midgley both took three wickets for Settrington.

Chris Morrison then took 5-19 from an 11-over spell as Settrington were all out for just 95, Richard Barritt chipping in with two 2-18 and Andrew Theaker, Paul Theaker and Brad Lewis also claimed one wicket apiece.

Champions Filey breezed past Brompton in a 92-run victory thanks to the efforts of Aussie Tom Fitzgerald and Ryan Baldry.

Fitzgerald smashed three sixes and 12 fours in his 113 that helped Filey to a total of 235-8 from 42 overs.

Michael Thompson took three wickets with two each from Mark Bruce and Tom Fletcher-Varey.

Baldry then bagged 5-17 from 7.4 overs as Brompton were 143 all out, Tom Noble top-scoring with 35 and Mark Bruce adding 34.

Phil Dickens and Josh Dawson both took two wickets each.

Nawton Grange’s fine early season form continued with a five-wicket win over Seamer.

Seamer could only manage 140 all out as Nick Thornicroft (3-17), Dan Jeminson (3-20), Dean Coote (2-40) and Josh Greenlay all impressed with the ball.

Adam Morris top-scored for Seamer with 40, Gregg Chadwick adding 35 and Mitch Fisher and Josh Broadhead both hitting 26.

Greenlay then hit 42 to help Grange cruise to 144-5, Jodie Robson (41) and Jonny Pickard (29) also chipping in.

Dan Jewitt took three of the wickets to fall.

Rob Pinder fell agonisingly short of a century as he fell for 98 - but his knock helped Staxton to a comfortable 81-run success at Cayton.

Pinder’s superb knock helped Staxton to a total of 206-5 from 42 overs, Adam Hargreaves later adding an unbeaten 36 and Oli West 26.

Jake McAleese accounted for three of the Staxton wickets to fall.

Cayton were then skittled for just 125 after the tea interval, Dan Outhart doing the bulk of the damage with 4-43, while Elliott Cooper bagged 3-25 and Brett Crow 2-26 as only Tom Ward got going with the bat as he hit 30.

Heslerton’s early-season struggles continued as they fell to a disappointing defeat at home to second-bottom Ebberston.

Only Ryan Wharton (29) and Rob Middlewood (26) troubled the scorers as Heslerton were all out for just 89, Aussie Cooper Barnes taking 5-21 with Frankie Beal and Jonathan Mason also grabbing two wickets apiece.

Although Heslerton managed to claim five wickets, Ebberston made it to 92-5 thanks to 26 from Joe Tyson and Alex Machin’s 25.